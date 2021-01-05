Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGEN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

