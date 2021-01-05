Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

MG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,380. The firm has a market cap of $213.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.82. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

