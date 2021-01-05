MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE MOGU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,487. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.94. MOGU has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

