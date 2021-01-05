Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,707.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $28,707.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00419373 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

