More Coin (MORE) Price Tops $0.0300

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $59,980.25 and $24,239.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.