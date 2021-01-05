Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $9,732,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

