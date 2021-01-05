Morgan Stanley Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.