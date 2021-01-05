Morgan Stanley Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MHF opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.