Morgan Stanley Has $3.40 Million Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.