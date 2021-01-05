Morgan Stanley Has $3.49 Million Stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1,169.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 87,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

