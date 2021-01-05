Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Steel ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.