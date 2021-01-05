Morgan Stanley Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TWTR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

TWTR stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,918 shares of company stock worth $14,502,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

