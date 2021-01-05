Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.52.

MS stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,330,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 178.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,361,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,875 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

