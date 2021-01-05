Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,761 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,441 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $212.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $220.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

