Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,594,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 492,468 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $353,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $82,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

