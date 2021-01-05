Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $150,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.58 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.
NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.80.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
