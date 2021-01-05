M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.82.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.11 and a 200 day moving average of $326.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

