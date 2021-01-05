M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.54. 66,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,343. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

