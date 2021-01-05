M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $151.64. 254,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,807,762. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $161.07. The company has a market cap of $171.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

