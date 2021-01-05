M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 65.9% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.10. 168,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,086. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.