MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

