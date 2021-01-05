M&T Bank Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

NYSE:MTB opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

