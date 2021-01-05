Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 38.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.83% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,987,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.67. 4,301,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.51 and its 200-day moving average is $342.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $376.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

