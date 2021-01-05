Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 2,080,181 Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,080,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,310,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.87% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. 2,844,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,260. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

