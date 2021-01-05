Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST) Shares Up 28%

Shares of Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST) shot up 28% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). 960,355 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The firm has a market cap of £1.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.01.

Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) Company Profile (LON:MUST)

Mustang Energy PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business or asset with operations in the energy or natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

