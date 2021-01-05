Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860,000.00 and the lowest is $350,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 440,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,862. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

