Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives $1.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBRV. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $379.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.00. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

