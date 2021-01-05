NAGA (NGC) Price Hits $0.0846 on Major Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $4,650.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAGA has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024100 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.