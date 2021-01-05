Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price rose 13.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 106,674,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 31,296,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

