Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NSSC opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $480.14 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

