National Bank Financial Analysts Give Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) a C$4.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.03.

Shares of HSE opened at C$6.43 on Monday. Husky Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

