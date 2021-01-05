NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

NYSE NWG opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.52.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

