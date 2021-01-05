NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Acquires 92 Shares

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray purchased 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.13).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Katie Murray acquired 93 shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($195.62).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.59. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

About NatWest Group plc (NWG.L)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

