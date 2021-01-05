Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NLS. ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NLS opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.80. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

