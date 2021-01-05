NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NCSM. BidaskClub raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of NCSM opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 2.84. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

