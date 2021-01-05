Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

NKTR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 938,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,425. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,535,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 146,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

