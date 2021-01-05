NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 817,809 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 632,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 907,288 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 659,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 8,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.21.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.