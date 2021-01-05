Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

NSRGF has been the subject of several research reports. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $124.25.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

