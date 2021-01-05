NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.69.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

