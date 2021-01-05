Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003190 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $115.02 million and $2.93 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 115,971,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,970,535 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

