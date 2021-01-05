New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $187.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.96.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.