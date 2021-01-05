New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.30 Million

Analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report $164.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.98 million. New Relic posted sales of $153.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $664.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.69 million to $669.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $744.58 million, with estimates ranging from $699.04 million to $769.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

NEWR stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $74.20.

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

