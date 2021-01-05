Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Up 5.4%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.15. Approximately 9,347,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,886,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $317,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,710,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $2,432,229. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $710,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 123.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 82.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

