Newton Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $994,993.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00030285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00126597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00253195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00521114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00275639 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.