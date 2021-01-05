NEXT (NET) Market Cap Achieves $14.06 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $143,091.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 69.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00479131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

