NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXGPY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded NEXT to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

