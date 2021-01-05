NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $7,522.00

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,522 ($98.28) and last traded at GBX 7,450 ($97.33), with a volume of 90167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,086 ($92.58).

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

Get NEXT plc (NXT.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,768.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,991.33.

In other news, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total transaction of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70). Also, insider Richard Papp sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,204 ($81.06), for a total transaction of £728,970 ($952,403.97).

About NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc (NXT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc (NXT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.