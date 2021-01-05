Nexty (NTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexty has traded up 188.6% against the dollar. Nexty has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00521295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty was first traded on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.