NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $140.10 on Monday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,170 shares of company stock valued at $69,978,311 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

