Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 87.5% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $34.51 million and $2.50 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,971.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,040.23 or 0.03253584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00484480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.01275923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00417913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00185420 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,851,549,472 coins and its circulating supply is 7,107,799,472 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

